Coco Gauff wins French Open final after epic comeback win over Aryna Sabalenka

Coco Gauff became a two-time Grand Slam champion on Saturday when she defeated world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Roland Garros in three sets.

The 21-year-old dropped only her second set of the tournament after losing the opening tiebreaker but fought back in style to level the scores before going on to win 7-6, 2-6, 4-6 after two hours and 38 minutes on a blustery Court Philippe Chatrier.

The former US Open champion, who was brushed aside in her first Paris final against Iga Swiatek two years ago, became the first American woman to capture the singles title since Serena Williams in 2015.

Gauff is also the youngest player to be win both the Flushing Meadows and Roland Garros crowns since countrywoman Williams in 2002.

“I was going through a lot of things when I lost this final three years ago, so it means a lot to be back and here and to win,” admitted Gauff on court after a final that saw a combined total of 100 unforced errors and 15 breaks of serve.

“Aryna, you are a fighter, you're the number one player in the world and I know today was a tough match but hopefully we will get to play again in the future.

“I want to thank my team. You are always pushing me. I know sometimes I'm not easy to work with, but thank you for everything you do. I appreciate you guys.

“I also want to thank my parents – from washing my clothes to keeping me grounded you always believe in me. You guys are the reason I do this and inspire me more than anything.

“I want to thank the crowd too. You really helped me today, you were cheering so hard and I don't know what I do to deserve so much love from the French crowd but Merci beaucoup.

It was a second straight Grand Slam final loss for Sabalenka – who made 70 unforced errors – after her defeat by Madison Keys at the Australian Open in January.

And in her on-court interview, the tearful Belarusian apologised to her team calling her performance “terrible”.

“Honestly guys, this one hurts so much, especially after such a tough two weeks playing great tennis under these terrible conditions,” said Sabalenka who missed out on claiming her first French Open title.

“To show such terrible tennis in the final does really hurt, but it's OK. “Anyway, congratulations to Coco. In these tough conditions, you were a better player than me.

“Well done on a great two weeks. Congratulations on a second Grand Slam, it is well-deserved. You are a fighter and a hard-worker, so congratulations to you and your team.

“Thank you guys for the atmosphere. I really enjoy every second of being out here playing in front of you all and it was a great two weeks.”

It was Sabalenka who drew first blood in the French capital, but only after an enthralling battle that saw the Belarusian storm into a 4-1 lead.

But Gauff was to show her resilience battling back to 4-4 only for Sabalenka to again take charge but could not seal the deal as she failed to take two set points at 5-4 and 6-5.

A stunning two-handed backhand from Gauff took it to a tiebreak in which Sabalenka ran out a 7-5 winner after a riveting 77-minute long opener on her third set point.

The second was more straightforward with Gauff this time roaring to a 4-1 lead, twice breaking her increasingly frustrated opponent, before completing the job and taking the final to a decider.

The momentum appeared with Gauff who took charge early on but missed out on going 4-1 up with Sabalenka rescuing two break points and going to level at 3-3.

But then, with spots of rain starting to appear in the Paris air, Gauff again went ahead breaking Sabalenka to love with the next two games going to serve.

Serving for the match, Gauff was denied on the first championship point when Sabalenka found the line with an inch-perfect shot but won on the second when her opponent fired wide.

