Coco Gauff wins French Open final after epic comeback win over Aryna Sabalenka

Coco Gauff celebrates after beating Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final at Roland Garros on June 7, 2025. Getty Images
Coco Gauff celebrates after beating Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final at Roland Garros on June 7, 2025. Getty Images
Coco Gauff holds the Suzanne Lenglen Cup after her victory in three sets over Aryna Sabalenka in Paris. Getty Images
Coco Gauff holds the Suzanne Lenglen Cup after her victory in three sets over Aryna Sabalenka in Paris. Getty Images
A tearful Aryna Sabalenka during the trophy presentation. Reuters
A tearful Aryna Sabalenka during the trophy presentation. Reuters
Coco Gauff after her 7-6, 2-6, 4-6 French Open final win over Aryna Sabalenka at Roland Garros. Getty Images
Coco Gauff after her 7-6, 2-6, 4-6 French Open final win over Aryna Sabalenka at Roland Garros. Getty Images
Coco Gauff of United States celebrates beating Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka in two hours and 38 minutes. Getty Images
Coco Gauff of United States celebrates beating Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka in two hours and 38 minutes. Getty Images
Coco Gauff celebrates after beating Aryna Sabalenka on Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris. AFP
Coco Gauff celebrates after beating Aryna Sabalenka on Court Philippe Chatrier in Paris. AFP
Coco Gauff celebrates after winning championship point against Aryna Sabalenka. Getty Images
Coco Gauff celebrates after winning championship point against Aryna Sabalenka. Getty Images
Coco Gauff celebrates after winning match point. AP
Coco Gauff celebrates after winning match point. AP
A packed Court Philippe Chatrier during the final between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff. Reuters
A packed Court Philippe Chatrier during the final between Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff. Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka shows her frustration during the second set which Gauff took 6-2. Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka shows her frustration during the second set which Gauff took 6-2. Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka eventually won the opening set in 77 enthralling minutes. Getty Images
Aryna Sabalenka eventually won the opening set in 77 enthralling minutes. Getty Images
Coco Gauff enjoys winning a point against Aryna Sabalenka. Reuters
Coco Gauff enjoys winning a point against Aryna Sabalenka. Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka wraps her head in a towel during the match. AP
Aryna Sabalenka wraps her head in a towel during the match. AP
Coco Gauff was 4-1 down in the first set but fought back, only to lose the tie break 7-5. Getty Images
Coco Gauff was 4-1 down in the first set but fought back, only to lose the tie break 7-5. Getty Images
Aryna Sabalenka was 4-1 up in the first set only for Coco Gauff to fight back and force a tie break. Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka was 4-1 up in the first set only for Coco Gauff to fight back and force a tie break. Reuters
Coco Gauff after winning a point during the thrilling opening set against Aryna Sabalenka. AFP
Coco Gauff after winning a point during the thrilling opening set against Aryna Sabalenka. AFP

Sport

Tennis

Coco Gauff wins French Open final after epic comeback win over Aryna Sabalenka

World No 2 beats world No 1 at Roland Garros following 7-6, 2-6, 4-6 battle in Paris

The National

June 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Coco Gauff became a two-time Grand Slam champion on Saturday when she defeated world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Roland Garros in three sets.

The 21-year-old dropped only her second set of the tournament after losing the opening tiebreaker but fought back in style to level the scores before going on to win 7-6, 2-6, 4-6 after two hours and 38 minutes on a blustery Court Philippe Chatrier.

The former US Open champion, who was brushed aside in her first Paris final against Iga Swiatek two years ago, became the first American woman to capture the singles title since Serena Williams in 2015.

Gauff is also the youngest player to be win both the Flushing Meadows and Roland Garros crowns since countrywoman Williams in 2002.

“I was going through a lot of things when I lost this final three years ago, so it means a lot to be back and here and to win,” admitted Gauff on court after a final that saw a combined total of 100 unforced errors and 15 breaks of serve.

“Aryna, you are a fighter, you're the number one player in the world and I know today was a tough match but hopefully we will get to play again in the future.

“I want to thank my team. You are always pushing me. I know sometimes I'm not easy to work with, but thank you for everything you do. I appreciate you guys.

“I also want to thank my parents – from washing my clothes to keeping me grounded you always believe in me. You guys are the reason I do this and inspire me more than anything.

“I want to thank the crowd too. You really helped me today, you were cheering so hard and I don't know what I do to deserve so much love from the French crowd but Merci beaucoup.

It was a second straight Grand Slam final loss for Sabalenka – who made 70 unforced errors – after her defeat by Madison Keys at the Australian Open in January.

And in her on-court interview, the tearful Belarusian apologised to her team calling her performance “terrible”.

“Honestly guys, this one hurts so much, especially after such a tough two weeks playing great tennis under these terrible conditions,” said Sabalenka who missed out on claiming her first French Open title.

“To show such terrible tennis in the final does really hurt, but it's OK. “Anyway, congratulations to Coco. In these tough conditions, you were a better player than me.

“Well done on a great two weeks. Congratulations on a second Grand Slam, it is well-deserved. You are a fighter and a hard-worker, so congratulations to you and your team.

“Thank you guys for the atmosphere. I really enjoy every second of being out here playing in front of you all and it was a great two weeks.”

It was Sabalenka who drew first blood in the French capital, but only after an enthralling battle that saw the Belarusian storm into a 4-1 lead.

But Gauff was to show her resilience battling back to 4-4 only for Sabalenka to again take charge but could not seal the deal as she failed to take two set points at 5-4 and 6-5.

A stunning two-handed backhand from Gauff took it to a tiebreak in which Sabalenka ran out a 7-5 winner after a riveting 77-minute long opener on her third set point.

The second was more straightforward with Gauff this time roaring to a 4-1 lead, twice breaking her increasingly frustrated opponent, before completing the job and taking the final to a decider.

The momentum appeared with Gauff who took charge early on but missed out on going 4-1 up with Sabalenka rescuing two break points and going to level at 3-3.

But then, with spots of rain starting to appear in the Paris air, Gauff again went ahead breaking Sabalenka to love with the next two games going to serve.

Serving for the match, Gauff was denied on the first championship point when Sabalenka found the line with an inch-perfect shot but won on the second when her opponent fired wide.

Updated: June 07, 2025, 4:56 PM
French OpenWTA TourWomen's sports
