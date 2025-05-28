Ons Jabeur was knocked out in the first round of this year's French Open. Getty Images
Sport

Ons Jabeur takes aim at French Open organisers as Carlos Alcaraz eases into third round

Tunisian critical at lack of women's matches in prime-time slots at Roland Garros

May 28, 2025

Ons Jabeur has criticised French Open organisers over their continued snubbing of women's matches in prime-time TV slots.

Night-session matches were introduced at Roland Garros in 2021 but have been dominated by men's singles ties.

All 11 prime-time matches last year featured men and a same pattern has emerged in this tournament with the first three following suit so far.

Jabeur was also critical of French Open bosses last year saying players deserve “better scheduling” after several matches went on beyond midnight.

French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton this week insisted the schedule is geared towards what is better for fans. “Sometimes we have to think about what could be better for spectators” he said. “That's why sometimes we have to make some choices.”

Those comments have infuriated three-time Grand Slam finalist Jabeur who took aim at Moretton after her first-round defeat against Magdalena Frech.

“It's still sad that we are still seeing this,” said the Tunisian. “In Europe, it's unfortunate for women's sports in general.

“Whoever is making the decision, I don't think they have daughters, because I don't think they want to treat their daughters like this.

“It's a bit ironic. They don't show women's sport, they don't show women's tennis, and then they ask the question, 'yeah, but mostly they watch men'. Of course they watch men more because you show men more. Everything goes together.

“It's a shame from the Federation, a shame from [Amazon] Prime, that they made such a contract like this. A lot of great players, they deserve to be there.

“One of the matches was Naomi [Osaka] and Paula [Badosa]. Such an unbelievable match. They were supposed to be there. Like last year, Iga [Swiatek] and Naomi was supposed to be there. A lot of great matches, they should have been there.

“I'm not sure what kind of fans he's talking about. I know I'm a fan. I will watch that match.”

In Tuesday's action, four-time Paris champion Swiatek brushed aside Emma Raducanu in ruthless fashion on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The Polish fifth seed, who is looking to win her fourth French Open title in a row, outclassed her British opponent from to start to finish on her way to a 6-1, 6-2 second-round win.

Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, a surprise runner-up last year, barely put a foot wrong as she brushed aside Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-3.

“A little bit of ups and downs but I'm happy I won,” said last year's runner-up Paolini, who advances to play Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva.

China's Zheng Qinwen, the Paris 2024 Olympic champion at Roland Garros, powered past Emiliana Arango of Colombia 6-2, 6-3, with the eighth seed's big-hitting game proved too much for the world No 85.

The Chinese star faces another Grand Slam debutant in the next round, 18-year-old Victoria Mboko of Canada. Ukrainian 13th seed Elina Svitolina and US 16th seed Amanda Anisimova also progressed.

In the men's draw, reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz eased into the third round after disposing of unseeded Hungarian Fabian Marozsan 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

“Second set, he started to play better and he didn't miss a lot so it was a little bit difficult to deal with his game,” said Alcaraz.

“I'm really happy I stayed strong and refreshed myself. In the third set, I started to play better and better which helped me have a really good last two sets.”

Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam winner, goes on to face French 31st seed Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Bosnian Damir Dzumhur for a place in the last-16.

Seventh seed and two-time finalist Casper Ruud fell to a shock defeat against Nuno Borges as the Portuguese claimed the biggest win of his career.

Norwegian Ruud looked far from his best and was clearly not fully fit and could barely move by the end of his 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 0-6 defeat that finished in two hours and 17 minutes.

“Hopefully it is nothing too serious but for the last couple of weeks I've been struggling with knee pain,” Ruud told a press conference.

“In practice it is easier to avoid certain movements, certain shots. But when you play matches you can't control it the same way.

“Sometimes you kind of forget that this is a shot I shouldn't go for maybe in terms of pain in the knee. I still played good tennis in the first two sets,” he said. “It's a Slam, I didn't want to retire.”

