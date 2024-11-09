Qinwen Zheng of China blows a kiss to the crowd after her 6-1, 6-1 victory against Jasmine Paolini of Italy in their round-robin singles match at the WTA Finals in Riyadh on November 6, 2024. Getty Images

Sport

Tennis

WTA Finals: Pere Riba on coaching Zheng Qinwen, her stunning win spree and aiming for world No 1 spot

Chinese Olympic gold medalist takes on Coco Gauff in Riyadh final with Spaniard having worked with both players in past

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

November 09, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today