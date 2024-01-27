Aryna Sabalenka retains Australian Open crown after demolition job on Zheng Qinwen

Aryna Sabalenka made it back-to-back Australian Open titles after demolishing Zheng Qinwen in straight sets at Melbourne Park on Saturday.

The world No 2 went into the final as overwhelming favourite up against the Chinese player taking part in her first Grand Slam final.

And Sabalenka was in control from the start, taking the opening game on serve to love in under two minutes as the Belarusian then hurtled into a 3-0 then 4-1 lead before securing the first set 6-3.

The second then started in disastrous fashion for 12th seed Zeng who served three double-faults on the way to being broken leaving Sabalenka needing only to hold her serve to become champion again.

As it was, Zeng was soon 4-1 down after being broken again and Sabalenka powered through the rest of the set to win 6-3, 6-2 and secure her second Grand Slam crown.

More to follow ...