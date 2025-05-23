Jannik Sinner, left, and Carlos Alcaraz are the top seeds in Paris. EPA
Roland Garros preview: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on collision course and tough path ahead for Swiatek

Top tennis stars head to Paris with French Open set to get under way this Sunday

Reem Abulleil
May 23, 2025