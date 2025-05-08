Aryna Sabalenka is world No 1 and a three-time Grand Slam champion. Getty Images
Aryna Sabalenka is world No 1 and a three-time Grand Slam champion. Getty Images

Sport

Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka on ‘accept, learn, and move on’ mantra, Swiatek's struggles and improving on clay courts

World No 1 is in superb form having reached six finals from eight tournaments contested this year

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

May 08, 2025