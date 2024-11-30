World No 2 and five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance. AP
Sport

Tennis

'She is innocent': Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette backs star after failed doping test

World number two accepts one-month ban after ITIA rules she did not knowingly take banned substance

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

November 30, 2024

