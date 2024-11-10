Coco Gauff celebrates after beating Qinwen Zheng to win the WTA Finals at King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, on November 9, 2024. Reuters

Sport

Tennis

Coco Gauff glad to 'silence the doubters' after ending tough season with WTA Finals win

American rallies to defeat Zheng Qinwen in Riyadh after difficult summer on and off the court

The National

November 10, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today