Coco Gauff celebrates after beating Qinwen Zheng to win the WTA Finals at King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, on November 9, 2024. Reuters

Sport

Tennis

Coco Gauff shows fighting spirit to seal WTA Finals title after comeback win over Qinwen Zheng in Saudi Arabia

American takes honours in Riyadh final after 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 victory at King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

November 09, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today