Coco Gauff celebrates after her 6-3, 6-4 round-robin singles victory against Iga Swiatek at the WTA Finals in Riyadh on November 5, 2024. Reuters

Sport

Tennis

Coco Gauff reaches last four of WTA Finals after beating Iga Swiatek

American triumphs 6-3, 6-4 in Riyadh as Barbora Krejcikova ends Jessica Pegula’s semi-final hopes

Reem Abulleil
November 05, 2024

