Ons Jabeur 'delighted' to be returning to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Tunisian tennis star <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ons-jabeur/" target="_blank">Ons Jabeur</a> is all set to feature at the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open in February after overcoming a long-term shoulder injury that forced her out for nearly half of the season. Jabeur will be seen in action at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City for the third edition of the WTA 500 event which runs from February 1 to 8. It has been a difficult year for the Tunisian, who had already been battling a recurring knee injury. The three-time Grand Slam finalist decided to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/07/30/ons-jabeur-playing-at-the-olympics-could-have-ruined-the-rest-of-my-season/" target="_blank">miss the Paris Olympics </a>to regain her fitness and was forced to pull out of the US Open due to a shoulder injury. Jabeur's fitness issues also forced her to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/02/18/ons-jabeur-pulls-out-of-dubai-duty-free-championships-due-to-injury/" target="_blank">opt out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships</a> earlier this year. Now, she is ready to get back on the court and hopes to put her best foot forward in Abu Dhabi. Jabeur said: “I’m delighted to be returning to the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, one of my favourite tournaments in my home region where I always receive such fantastic support. It’s been a frustrating few months out with my shoulder injury, but I expect to be back fully fit for 2025, and I’m already looking forward to competing in Abu Dhabi once again in front of the passionate fanbase. The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open continues to grow, attracting a strong line-up of players every year, and I’m thrilled to be competing once again.” Tournament director Nigel Gupta welcomed the crowd-favourite back to the UAE capital. “It’s fantastic news that Ons has confirmed she will return to the court early next year, and we are very excited to welcome her back for the 2025 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open," Gupta said. “As a Tunisian athlete, her influence on the growth of tennis within the region, and the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open itself, has been hugely significant, and she is undoubtedly a real fans’ favourite. “We wish Ons well for the remainder of her rehabilitation programme and look forward to watching her perform in Abu Dhabi next February.” Jabeur, 30, is a two-time Wimbledon runner-up (2022 and 2023) and also a losing finalist at the US Open in 2022. She reached a career high No 2 in the world rankings. She will join a field of 28 of the world’s leading singles players and 16 doubles pairs for eight days of top-class women’s tennis action. Earlier this year, former Wimbledon champion and world No 5 Elena Rybakina clinched the singles title while Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin triumphed in doubles. Beyond the action on the court, fans at the tournament will get to enjoy a number of activities, including player meet-and-greets, family-friendly entertainment, contests to win exclusive prizes, and more. Tickets can be purchased now at <a href="http://www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com/" target="_blank">www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com</a>. Children get to attend the first five days of the tournament free of charge, while adult ticket prices start from Dh25.