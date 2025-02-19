Emma Raducanu, left, has received words of support from Iga Swiatek, right, following Tuesday's incident in Dubai. AFP
Emma Raducanu, left, has received words of support from Iga Swiatek, right, following Tuesday's incident in Dubai. AFP

Iga Swiatek calls on WTA to 'keep us safe' in wake of Emma Raducanu incident in Dubai

British star was targeted by man who ‘exhibited fixated behaviour’ at tournament in UAE

Reem Abulleil
February 19, 2025