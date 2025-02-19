Emma Raducanu in tears during her match against Karolina Muchova. Photo: X
Emma Raducanu in tears during her match against Karolina Muchova. Photo: X

Emma Raducanu in tears after encounter with ‘stalker’ at Dubai Tennis Championships

Briton’s match against Karolina Muchova halted as spectator is removed from stadium

The National

February 19, 2025