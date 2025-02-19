Emma Raducanu in tears after encounter with ‘stalker’ at Dubai Tennis Championships

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it has banned a man who “exhibited fixated behaviour” towards <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/02/it-has-to-be-the-right-fit-emma-raducanu-on-search-for-a-new-coach-life-on-tour-and-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Emma Raducanu</a> during the Briton's match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships late on Tuesday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2021/09/11/british-teenager-emma-raducanu-makes-history-to-win-us-open-title/" target="_blank">Former US Open champion</a> Raducanu appeared to be in tears as she approached the umpire's chair during the first set of her rain-delayed second-round match with Karolina Muchova. The match was briefly halted after Raducanu spoke with the umpire, who quickly contacted tournament organisers. The 22-year-old stood behind the official's chair as the spectator was escorted away. When play resumed Raducanu fought back from 4-0 down to force a tiebreak but went on to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/19/dubai-tennis-championships-gauff-and-raducanu-out-as-sabalenka-and-swiatek-advance/" target="_blank">lose 7-6, 6-4</a>. “On Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited fixated behaviour,” said the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/wta-tour/" target="_blank">WTA</a> in a statement. “This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma's match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected. He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment. “Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events. “The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support. “We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players.” Raducanu had ended her four-match losing run – the worst of her career – in style in the first round, the wild card <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/17/emma-raducanu-really-proud-as-she-returns-to-winning-ways-in-dubai/" target="_blank">beating Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-2</a>. The former British No 1 had previously failed to capitalise on wild-card entries into tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Doha over the past two weeks, losing in the first round both times. Those losses followed another first-round defeat to Cristina Bucsa in Singapore and a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/01/18/australian-open-ons-jabeur-out-after-emma-navarro-defeat-while-ruthless-iga-swiatek-smashes-emma-raducanu/" target="_blank">hammering by Iga Swiatek</a> after she had reached the third round of the Australian Open for the first time in January. In February 2022, stalker Amrit Magar, who walked 23 miles to Raducanu's home and took her father's shoe as a souvenir, was handed a five-year restraining order.