Emma Raducanu ‘really proud’ after returning to winning ways in Dubai

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/12/16/swiatek-sabalenka-and-paolini-head-stellar-line-up-at-dubai-duty-free-tennis-championship/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/12/16/swiatek-sabalenka-and-paolini-head-stellar-line-up-at-dubai-duty-free-tennis-championship/">Emma Raducanu </a>spent over 15 minutes signing autographs for scores of adoring fans following her 6-4, 6-2 victory over Maria Sakkari in the first round of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/12/16/swiatek-sabalenka-and-paolini-head-stellar-line-up-at-dubai-duty-free-tennis-championship/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/12/16/swiatek-sabalenka-and-paolini-head-stellar-line-up-at-dubai-duty-free-tennis-championship/">Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships</a>. When she finally made her way to players’ cool down area to reunite with her team, she rushed to give her mentor Jane O’Donoghue a massive hug that signified just how much that win on Sunday meant to her. Raducanu arrived in Dubai carrying a four-match losing streak, which included opening round exits in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Doha in the last three weeks. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2021/09/11/british-teenager-emma-raducanu-makes-history-to-win-us-open-title/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2021/09/11/british-teenager-emma-raducanu-makes-history-to-win-us-open-title/">2021 US Open champion</a> had accepted wildcards to compete in the main draws in all three Middle East tournaments this month, and was searching for a first victory since her second-round success over Amanda Anisimova at the Australian Open four and a half weeks ago. “I don’t think it’s necessarily sunk in yet. I’ve had a long time on the road and taken a few losses, it’s never easy coming back out,” Raducanu told <i>The National </i>following her third success in as many meetings with Sakkari. “But I’m just really proud I’ve stuck it out and come through that match against a really tough opponent. I had to play really good to beat her. The match was closer than the scoreline indicates, and Raducanu was forced to dig deep and defend through some intense rallies before she managed to overcome the Greek former world No 3. “That’s one thing that I’m improving, my athleticism. The work is paying off on that side of it. I’m looking forward for the tennis side also coming together and then I feel like I’m building a good big picture,” said the British world No 61. Raducanu is still without a permanent coach in her corner, but is relying on a familiar face in O’Donoghue during this Doha-Dubai swing. She also has her fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura, who has been a key factor in the gains she has made on the physical side these past couple of months. Staying positive through this sub-par stretch of results – the longest losing streak of her career – has not been easy and Raducanu is proud of how she has been handling it. “I’m very appreciative, very grateful for all the wildcards I’ve received the last few weeks. I just really wanted to fight, do my best,” said the 22-year-old. “I think something really important has been having amazing people around me. Jane, who I’ve known forever, she’s like a big sister to me. And Yutaka as well, their belief is unwavering, even though yours might quiver a little bit from time to time. “But I haven’t lost to bad players. Ekaterina [Alexandrova] went on and made semis [in Doha] and Marketa [Vondrousova, whom she lost to in Abu Dhabi] is a class opponent as well. “So I have to put things in perspective and just try take care of my day and stay consistent and not let it run away from me.” Raducanu is making her Dubai debut this week and has been amazed by the support she has received since her arrival. “It's unbelievable for the fans to stay out here so late and it really made a difference; I felt so much support. "Walking off there, just going through that tunnel, that support was just out of control, in a good way and it’s something that I’ve missed for so long. That feeling is unparalleled, you can’t replicate it,” she said. Raducanu has another big test ahead of her as she takes on world No 17 and last year’s US Open semi-finalist Karolina Muchova on Tuesday. “She’s obviously an amazing opponent and I think, for me, these matches against the top players I’m playing, top 20 players week after week it’s unbelievable exposure,” said Raducanu. “I’ve actually not necessarily played badly the last few weeks, it’s just in big moments they’ve played better than I have and I think right now I’m just enjoying this win. “Against Karolina, I feel like she’s a lot more experienced than me, had a lot more years on tour, obviously a world-class opponent. I’m just going to go and have a swing really.”