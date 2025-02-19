Emma Raducanu crashed out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in straight sets to Karolina Muchova. Getty Images
Dubai Tennis Championships: Gauff and Raducanu out as Sabalenka and Swiatek advance

Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa, Dayana Yastremska, Sofia Kenin and Clara Tauson all through to last 16

The National

February 19, 2025