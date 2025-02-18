Novak Djokovic speaks to reporters at the Qatar Open. EPA
Novak Djokovic speaks to reporters at the Qatar Open. EPA

Sport

Tennis

Novak Djokovic calls for overhaul of tennis' anti-doping system following ‘unfair’ bans for Sinner and Swiatek

Serb says majority of players ‘feel like there is favouritism happening’

The National

February 18, 2025