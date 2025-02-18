Sorana Cirstea of Romania defeated Daria Kasatkina in the first round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday. Getty Images
Sorana Cirstea wants to ‘enjoy every moment’ at Dubai Tennis Championships

Dubai-based Romanian has great memories in UAE, including meeting the late Diego Maradona

Reem Abulleil
February 18, 2025