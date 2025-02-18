Sorana Cirstea wants to ‘enjoy every moment’ at Dubai Tennis Championships

Sorana Cirstea and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/15/anna-kalinskaya-positive-and-excited-about-dubai-duty-free-tennis-championships/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2025/02/15/anna-kalinskaya-positive-and-excited-about-dubai-duty-free-tennis-championships/">Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships </a>go way back. The Romanian made her first appearance at the tournament as an 18-year-old in 2009, and recalls being “mesmerised” by the city and everything it had to offer. Now 34, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/02/07/maria-sakkari-falls-to-heavy-defeat-against-sorana-cirstea-at-abu-dhabi-open/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/tennis/2024/02/07/maria-sakkari-falls-to-heavy-defeat-against-sorana-cirstea-at-abu-dhabi-open/">Cirstea </a>remains infatuated by Dubai, which became her official place of residence four years ago. A semi-finalist in the emirate last year, Cirstea has plenty of fond memories at this tournament, and not all of them included a victory. Back in 2013, Cirstea stepped on court for a second-round clash against Italian Sara Errani only to find the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/recorded/2021/05/31/diego-maradona-the-dubai-years-the-news-that-shook-uae-football-as-the-games-greatest-name-landed-at-al-wasl/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/podcasts/recorded/2021/05/31/diego-maradona-the-dubai-years-the-news-that-shook-uae-football-as-the-games-greatest-name-landed-at-al-wasl/">late, great, Diego Maradona </a>joining them at the net for the pre-match coin toss. The Argentinian football legend stuck around to watch the late-night match, and later sat down with journalists to break down the clash point by point. “I didn’t know he was going to be there and then they announced that Diego Maradona was going to do the coin toss. I was so nervous, I was more nervous about the coin toss than the actual match,” Cirstea told <i>The National</i> on the sidelines of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. “I remember he stayed and watched the match. I remember it like it was yesterday. Life goes by quick, so I think that’s why it’s important to enjoy every moment, enjoy every day, and make the most of it. “I’ve definitely have great memories from here and especially with last year, making the semi-finals, having all my family watching me, and having all the support from the Romanian fans. It felt amazing.” This year the tournament is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the women’s event, which has gone from strength to strength ever since its debut on the WTA calendar in 2001. It was awarded permanent WTA 1000 status – the highest level of tournaments on tour outside the WTA Finals and the grand slams – last year, which explains why the vast majority of the world’s top 40 players are in town this week for this special silver jubilee edition, with serious prize money and ranking points on the line. “I still remember the first time I was here with my coach and my mum, and I have amazing memories. I remember I was mesmerised back then in 2009 with Dubai and everything it has to offer. And fast forward and now I live here, this is my home tournament, I stay at home during the tournament. It’s amazing,” said Cirstea, who was granted a wildcard into this year’s main draw. “You never know where life takes you but I’m very happy life took me to Dubai. I need to thank the organisers for their commitment to women’s tennis and for 25 years of improvements and every year trying to offer the best for us. “This has to be one of my favourite tournaments on tour, not just because it’s home, but everything they’re trying to offer us.” Cirstea advanced to the second round on Monday, with a 6-1, 6-4 upset of No 10 seed Daria Kasatkina. It was just her second victory of the season and it meant a great deal to Cirstea, considering she spent six months on the sidelines last year recovering from foot surgery for plantar fasciitis that could have potentially ended her professional career. “I feel so blessed and so grateful to be able to compete again,” said Cirstea, who next takes on American Alycia Parks in the round of 32 on Tuesday. “I think being healthy is the first step. I think enjoying is also so important. We work so hard, 24/7 we are focused on our tennis and sometimes we forget to enjoy the achievements or the little things that we do well. “This year is a very interesting year because my mindset shifted after the surgery. Because you start to become grateful for the little things, like just being able to walk without pain. So I think enjoying week by week, and again, working hard.” Cirstea hit a career-high ranking of 21 back in 2013 and 12 months ago, she returned to her best position in over a decade, landing at 22 in the world. Surgery in July halted her momentum and forced her to shut down her season early. Many players would consider retirement facing such circumstances at 33 years old, but Cirstea was adamant on giving herself another shot. “It wasn’t easy but I knew I didn’t want to retire on an injury. So I made the effort to have the surgery, to do all four months of rehab,” she explained. “It’s not easy, especially being away and watching the girls compete and wanting to compete and loving tennis – I love to play. “For me this is the main thing, I still feel the butterflies, I still feel the love for tennis and the competition. Now I can say that I am healthy. It’s been amazing. I didn’t think I’d ever be able to play without pain. It was a tough eight months, I have to say, but I’m grateful to be here today and to compete again.” Tuesday’s order of play in Dubai features a marquee line-up that includes all top five players in the world – Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jasmine Paolini, and Jessica Pegula.