Sorana Cirstea,WTA Player. Victor Besa / The National and Anna Kalinskaya, WTA Player. Victor Besa / The National
Sport

Tennis

Anna Kalinskaya ‘positive and excited’ about Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Russian enjoyed remarkable run in tournament last year and is hopeful of an even better 2025

Reem Abulleil
February 15, 2025