Ons Jabeur lost in straight sets to Peyton Stearns in Dubai on Monday night. Getty Images
Ons Jabeur lost in straight sets to Peyton Stearns in Dubai on Monday night. Getty Images

Sport

Tennis

Ons Jabeur plays down injury concerns after shock defeat to Peyton Stearns in Dubai

Tunisian star beaten in first round after quarter-final runs in both Abu Dhabi and Doha

The National

February 18, 2025