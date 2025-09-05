Anisimova sets up US Open final showdown against Sabalenka

Amanda Anisimova rallied from a set down to defeat four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 on Thursday and reach the US Open final, where she will take on holder Aryna Sabalenka for another shot at a maiden major crown.
World No 1 Sabalenka came through her own thriller, beating home hope Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, but it was Anisimova's stunning display two months after her brutal Wimbledon final defeat that lit up Arthur Ashe Stadium.
"Oh my God. It means the world," the 24-year-old Anisimova said after reaching her first final at Flushing Meadows.
"I'm trying to process that right now. It's absolutely a dream come true. This has been a dream of mine like forever to be in the US Open final and the hope is to be the champion."
Twice New York winner Osaka was playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final since 2021 and embraced the big occasion in the prime-time glare of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The pair twice traded breaks in a tight opening set, and after a delayed line call by the automated system disrupted play Osaka refocused and let out a big roar when Anisimova hit a shot into the net on set point in the tiebreak.
The 23rd seed struggled to carry the momentum forward in the next set, however, with Anisimova matching Osaka's intensity.
After the players traded ferocious hits for 12 games in the next set, Anisimova pounced in the tiebreak to drag the match to a deciding set.
The eighth seed, who lost 6-0, 6-0 to Iga Swiatek at the All England Club, powered ahead 4-1 thanks to a forehand winner and held her nerve from there to secure the victory and reach back-to-back Grand Slam finals.
'Mental game'
"It just shows that I've worked really hard, especially on my mental game and not giving up," Anisimova said.
"Like today, I could have easily said, 'Oh she's playing better than me, and I can't really do anything'. I really tried to find a way, any way, I could to stay in the match, even though it was extremely tough, and she was playing great tennis.
"I've really worked on myself to really be able to handle those moments and to believe in myself ... and especially since the Wimbledon final. I've shifted with my attitude, as well."
Japanese player Osaka said she felt inspired rather than disappointment after her display.
"I don't feel sad. It's really weird ... because I just feel like I did the best that I could," she added.
"Honestly, it's kind of inspiring for me, because it makes me just want to train and try to get better, and hopefully, just give it my very best shot again and see what happens. But I think I can't be mad or upset at myself."
Earlier, Belarusian Sabalenka recovered from a nervy start in a rematch of the 2024 title clash, drowning out the partisan fans at the main showcourt to beat fourth seed Pegula and will face an American in the final for a third straight year.
The three-time Grand Slam champion is bidding to win her first major this season after defeats in the Australian and French Open finals.
"I badly wanted to give myself another opportunity, another final, and I want to prove to myself that I learned those tough lessons and I can do better in finals," said Sabalenka, who also lost to Anisimova in the Wimbledon semi-finals.
"I have to trust myself, and I have to go after my shots. I felt in that match at Wimbledon I was doubting my decisions, and that was the main thing that brought a lot of unforced errors."
On Friday the action shifts to the men's semi-finals, with Carlos Alcaraz facing 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic before defending champion Jannik Sinner takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime.
