Trump to increase scrutiny of 55 million visa holders in search for breaches

The administration of President Donald Trump is increasing its efforts to scrutinise and possibly deport US visa holders who it considers to be in violation of immigration rules.

What the Trump White House determines to be a breach, however, is likely to cause a lot of concern and probably legal action.

The US State Department says it will review the records of about 55 million foreigners holding US visas, a report from AP said. It will look closely for any signs of ineligibility, such as overstaying, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organisation.

Since taking office for his second term in January, Mr Trump has pushed to arrest and deport those holding student visas who have taken part in demonstrations supporting the rights of Palestinians amid the Israel-Gaza war.

Many of those moves have come under legal scrutiny, ending in several losses for the Trump administration.

Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended a decision to suspend visitor visas for Gazans – even those seeking medical treatment after being injured in Israel's war on the enclave – which was made after inquiries from members of Congress.

Mr Rubio told CBS on Sunday that the State Department was warned by politicians that some of the non-government organisations assisting Gazans with the visas had connections to Hamas.

The recent move from the State Department is a significant escalation from the stance at Mr Trump's 2024 campaign rallies.

There have also been reports that the State Department will be using AI to potentially revoke visas, adding to concern that such a vast undertaking could overlook nuance and context that many legal experts consider to be necessary.

Key findings Over a period of seven years, a team of scientists analysed dietary data from 50,000 North American adults.

Eating one or two meals a day was associated with a relative decrease in BMI, compared with three meals. Snacks count as a meal. Likewise, participants who ate more than three meals a day experienced an increase in BMI: the more meals a day, the greater the increase.

People who ate breakfast experienced a relative decrease in their BMI compared with “breakfast-skippers”.

Those who turned the eating day on its head to make breakfast the biggest meal of the day, did even better.

But scrapping dinner altogether gave the best results. The study found that the BMI of subjects who had a long overnight fast (of 18 hours or more) decreased when compared even with those who had a medium overnight fast, of between 12 and 17 hours.