US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.

News

US

Trump to increase scrutiny of 55 million visa holders in search for breaches

Concern over what State Department considers to be deportable violations

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

August 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The administration of President Donald Trump is increasing its efforts to scrutinise and possibly deport US visa holders who it considers to be in violation of immigration rules.

What the Trump White House determines to be a breach, however, is likely to cause a lot of concern and probably legal action.

The US State Department says it will review the records of about 55 million foreigners holding US visas, a report from AP said. It will look closely for any signs of ineligibility, such as overstaying, criminal activity, threats to public safety, engaging in any form of terrorist activity, or providing support to a terrorist organisation.

Since taking office for his second term in January, Mr Trump has pushed to arrest and deport those holding student visas who have taken part in demonstrations supporting the rights of Palestinians amid the Israel-Gaza war.

Many of those moves have come under legal scrutiny, ending in several losses for the Trump administration.

Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended a decision to suspend visitor visas for Gazans – even those seeking medical treatment after being injured in Israel's war on the enclave – which was made after inquiries from members of Congress.

Mr Rubio told CBS on Sunday that the State Department was warned by politicians that some of the non-government organisations assisting Gazans with the visas had connections to Hamas.

The recent move from the State Department is a significant escalation from the stance at Mr Trump's 2024 campaign rallies.

There have also been reports that the State Department will be using AI to potentially revoke visas, adding to concern that such a vast undertaking could overlook nuance and context that many legal experts consider to be necessary.

Key findings
  • Over a period of seven years, a team of scientists analysed dietary data from 50,000 North American adults.
  • Eating one or two meals a day was associated with a relative decrease in BMI, compared with three meals. Snacks count as a meal. Likewise, participants who ate more than three meals a day experienced an increase in BMI: the more meals a day, the greater the increase. 
  • People who ate breakfast experienced a relative decrease in their BMI compared with “breakfast-skippers”. 
  • Those who turned the eating day on its head to make breakfast the biggest meal of the day, did even better. 
  • But scrapping dinner altogether gave the best results. The study found that the BMI of subjects who had a long overnight fast (of 18 hours or more) decreased when compared even with those who had a medium overnight fast, of between 12 and 17 hours.

War

Director: Siddharth Anand

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor

Rating: Two out of five stars 

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Updated: August 21, 2025, 8:38 PM`
Donald TrumpMarco Rubio

Most popular today

1

UAE companies offer signing bonus, golden visas and wellness packages to attract and retain top talent

2

How to holiday in Saudi Arabia like Cristiano Ronaldo and wife-to-be Georgina Rodriguez

3

Rio Ferdinand on decision to move to Dubai, Man United's prospects and the pros and cons of social media

4

Real Madrid salaries 2025/26: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham among top earners

5

Daring diamond heists in Dubai: From swallowing gems to ramming jewellery stores

6

Saudi Arabia launches new digital service for international Umrah performers

7

UAE school calendar 2025: What new term dates mean for public holidays

8

The Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries brings fresh wave of talent, ideas and innovation to Abu Dhabi

9

PSG salaries for 2025-26: Dembele leads the way at all-conquering French club

10

Cartoon for August 21, 2025