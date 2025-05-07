Badar Khan Suri and his wife Mapheze Saleh, both of whom are the focus of scrutiny from US immigration and homeland security officials. Photo: ACLU of Virginia via AP
Badar Khan Suri and his wife Mapheze Saleh, both of whom are the focus of scrutiny from US immigration and homeland security officials. Photo: ACLU of Virginia via AP

News

US

Georgetown scholar Badar Khan Suri, detained for views on Gaza, gets a win in court

Judge accuses federal government of telling inconsistent stories about Suri's detention

Cody Combs
Cody Combs
Washington

May 07, 2025