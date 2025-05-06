Campaigner Mohsen Mahdawi described the US's justifications for his arrest as laughable and said that he would not be intimidated by the Trump administration. AP Photo
Palestine campaigner Mohsen Mahdawi says Rubio's justification for targeting protesters is 'laughable'

Green card holder was detained for 16 days over his participation in pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University

Cody Combs
Washington

May 06, 2025