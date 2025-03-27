US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at press conference with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali in Georgetown, Guyana. AP
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at press conference with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali in Georgetown, Guyana. AP

News

US

US has revoked at least 300 student visas, Rubio says

Non-citizen students in America are potential targets for deportation if they participated in pro-Palestinian protests

Willy Lowry
Willy Lowry
Georgetown, Guyana

March 27, 2025