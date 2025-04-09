The ACLU of Virginia has released a video that shows the arrest of Georgetown researcher Badar Khan Suri. Photo: ACLU of Virginia
The ACLU of Virginia has released a video that shows the arrest of Georgetown researcher Badar Khan Suri. Photo: ACLU of Virginia

Video shows arrest of Georgetown scholar accused of Hamas connections

ACLU says Badar Suri Khan, who has been threatened with deportation from the US, was held in room without a bed 'with TV blaring' 21 hours a day

Cody Combs
Washington

April 09, 2025