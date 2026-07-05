Fifa allows US star Balogun to play Belgium despite red card

Folarin Balogun will be allowed to play for the US men’s football team in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium on Monday after Fifa suspended a one-game ban on the striker.

The decision came after US President Donald Trump called Fifa president Gianni Infantino to ask for a review of the red card, The New York Times and Reuters reported.

Mr Trump hailed the move on Truth Social.

"Thank you to Fifa for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice," he wrote.

Balogun, a star striker who has scored three goals so far in this year’s tournament, received a red card and was ejected from last week’s US game against Bosnia and Herzegovina for a foul against a defender. A red card is automatically accompanied by a one-game suspension.

Fifa said in a statement that its disciplinary committee suspended the automatic one-game ban and that Balogun will instead be on probation for one year.

The Royal Belgian Football Association said in a statement on its website that it was "astonished" by the decision.

“In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this Fifa World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options,” it wrote in its statement.

This is not the first time Fifa has reversed a player’s suspension from games. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo avoided a suspension for the start of this year’s tournament after a foul during a World Cup qualifier match.