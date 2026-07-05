Money & Me - $1,000 to six-figure income: Dubai entrepreneur on discipline of building wealth

Nadine Mezher, 45, credits her parents for the financial philosophy that guides her investment and business decisions. The Lebanese national is co-founder and chief marketing officer of the financial platform Sarwa and recently started a fashion brand, Nawa.

Sarwa, co-founded in December 2017 with Mark Chahwan and Jad Sayegh, was one of the first retail low-cost investment players in the UAE market. This year the platform recorded $1 billion in client assets under management (AUM).

Ms Mezher, who has been a Dubai resident since 2008, believes that Sarwa’s success has come from challenging traditional assumptions and the premise that young people in the region were not ready to invest. “They were. The industry just wasn't ready for them,” Ms Mezher tells The National.

“A family member wanted to invest a part of his life savings, after decades in the corporate world, only to be turned away by traditional investment firms because he did not meet the minimum wealth requirements. In the region, you typically needed to have wealth to create wealth.”

She adds: “I believe investing is important for everyone, but it is particularly important for women because investing creates financial independence, and financial independence creates choice.

“It gives you the freedom to pursue opportunities, leave situations that are not good for you, support your family, or start something new.”

Before starting her latest venture, Ms Mezher says she focused on prioritising savings and avoiding unnecessary debts.

Nadine Mezher credits her parents for the financial philosophy that guides her business decisions. Reem Mohammed / The National Info

“My husband and I sat down and made sure we had enough liquidity for me to jump back into building [a business] – especially after spending years building Sarwa- knowing that building a company takes time before it generates meaningful returns. It allowed me the time to fundraise for Nawa and bring on board investors who are there for the long run,” she adds.

How did money feature in your childhood?

When I was young, both my parents were working, and then my mom had to leave her job to focus on raising us and managing the household.

My dad is a self-made man. I have watched him grow his business and he has involved my siblings and me in it since we were children. He was a demanding boss, and he taught us a lot. My parents, from a young age, taught us the importance of being smart with money: to not spend on wants and to never 'spend money that was not ours' – meaning bad debt.

However, we were also introduced to the concept of good debt, without at the time realising what that meant: taking loans to buy assets that would earn passive income to cover more than the interest on the loan.

By the age of 15, I was helping with bookkeeping and accounting. Looking back, that early exposure to financial statements, contracts and entrepreneurship shaped the way I think about money today. It taught me that wealth isn't built through luck. It's built through discipline, patience and smart decision-making, with a sprinkle of luck along the way.

What was your first job? What did you earn?

My very first job was working with my dad, and it was unpaid. The first paid role I held was at university in a student merit position for the development office. I don’t recall how much the pay was, but I still remember how proud I felt receiving that first cheque.

The first salary I received from an actual job was €1,100 ($1,252) in France, and then $1,000 when I moved back to Lebanon. My first job out of university was at a bank.

During my second degree I worked alongside my studies and took on whatever opportunities came my way, from sales roles to hospitality jobs. I have two degrees: one in business and finance and one in design and pattern making.

How much do you earn now?

I earn a six-figure income from my salary and other passive income. Current income streams are my salary, business shares I own, as well as real estate investments. I have properties in Lebanon.

What money challenges have you had?

We all go through different financial seasons. As a student living abroad I was balancing studies and work because I didn't want to rely on my parents more than necessary. It taught me independence and resourcefulness.

Later, as a business owner in Lebanon, I faced a very different kind of challenge. Political instability and regional conflicts could bring economic activity to a standstill almost overnight. Revenue could disappear, but salaries and the responsibility towards employees remained.

Those experiences taught me that financial resilience isn't just about making money, it's about preparing for uncertainty.

How do you grow your wealth?

I focus on three things: earning, investing and discipline.

Nadine Mezher: 'The goal isn't just to save money, it's to spend intentionally.' Antonie Robertson/The National Info

I work hard to increase my earning potential. I’m deliberate about spending and I look to invest for the long term.

One lesson I learnt from my parents is to think about “future you”. Every financial decision today should create more security for the person you'll be in 20 years from now and for your kids.

That's why I focus on building assets and sources of passive income that can continue generating value over time.

Are you a spender or a saver?

Both. I'm disciplined when it comes to everyday spending, but I'm happy to spend on things I genuinely value, whether that's experiences with my family or investments in myself and my businesses. I do indulge from time to time, whether it is a piece of jewellery or a handbag I've had my eye on.

The one item I never regret spending on is travel. Those moments with my family, whether it's my husband and children, my siblings and parents, or the broader family and close friends, are priceless to me.

The goal isn't just to save money, it's to spend intentionally.

What's been your best investment?

Two stand out. The first is investing in solid companies that I genuinely believe in and use myself. The second is real estate, particularly income-generating properties.

But if I'm being completely honest, the best investment I've ever made has been in myself, through taking calculated risks that have opened new opportunities.

What does your ‘rich life’ look like, and how close to it are you?

To me, a rich life is about peace of mind. It's having the freedom to travel, spend time with family and friends who are scattered around the world, and give my children meaningful life experiences that broaden their views. Most of all, it's working because I enjoy building and creating, not because I have to. Financial security also means being able to support the people we love when life happens, whether it's a health challenge, an emergency, or simply being without money as a source of additional stress.

I'd say I'm close, but there's still more I want to build. Beyond providing for my family, I'd like to be in a position where I can help others more meaningfully whenever they need it.

What financial advice would you give your younger self?

Start investing earlier. I didn’t understand the power of time and compounding. Even small amounts invested consistently can grow into something meaningful over decades. Most people think they need more money before they start investing. In reality, what they need is to start.

I would also tell my younger self to develop a clear understanding of cash flow from day one: know exactly what money is coming in and what money is going out. Once you understand your cash flow, you can make better decisions about spending, saving and investing.