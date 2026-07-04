Wimbledon 2026: Sensational Alexandra Eala stuns Iga Swiatek as Filipino continues historic run

Tearful Alexandra Eala secured the biggest win of her fledgling career as the fast-rising Filipino star stunned former champion and six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek in Round 3 of Wimbledon on Saturday.

Eala produced a sensational Centre Court performance to beat the defending champion in straight sets and continue her historic run at the All England Club.

The 21-year had already become the first Filipino to reach Round 3 of a Grand Slam in the Open era when the 29th seed defeated Australia's Maya Joint on Thursday, which came hot-on-the-heels of clinching her maiden grass-court title at the Birmingham Open a month ago.

“I don't know how to describe this feeling,” said an emotional Eala speaking on court after her win. “I'm into the second week of a Grand Slam and it is amazing for me. Iga is a phenomenal player and a really nice person, so I'm really grateful to be able to share Centre Court with her at Wimbledon nonetheless. I'm really emotional.

“For someone like Iga, who has won so many Grand Slams, this achievement may seem small but for someone who grew up in the Philippines it is huge.

“I went to train with my brother and my grandfather every day after school with my ruffled socks, light-up shoes and chubby cheeks, so to younger me this is everything. But, obviously, just because I'm emotional does not mean I'm satisfied, so next round let's go!”

Eala had also beaten Swiatek at the Miami Open last year, a win that catapulted her into stardom, although a month later the Pole gained revenge with victory in their second meeting in Madrid.

And Centre Court was enthralled from the start following a first set that former British No 1 Greg Rusedski described on BBC Radio 5 Live as “the best set of tennis I've seen on Centre Court all year”, after one hour and 24 minutes of toe-to-toe action ended with Eala winning a tiebreak 11-9.

The second set was a surprisingly more straight-forward affair as left-hander Eala immediately took charge by going 3-0 up against an increasingly agitated and desperate Swiatek.

The Pole at least retrieved a break but dropped serve again as Eala staved off the late comeback ​attempt and delivered the knockout blow in the form of a forehand winner before collapsing to the floor.

Eala will now tackle Italian 13th seed Jasmine Paolini who made short work of Maria Sakkari as the Greek former world No 3 was swatted aside 6-1, 6-1 in little over an hour by the 2024 runner-up.

“This is one of the biggest matches of my life, for sure,” added Eala. “This is my dream court as well, so I'm really happy with the atmosphere you guys gave. Thank you so much for cheering me on.

“When I have my opportunities, I have to take them because they are blessings. Just being here is a blessing, I worked so hard to get here and I'm taking it. If I'm here I have a chance, so I'm taking it.”

Reigning Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina fell to a surprisingly comfortable straight-sets defeat against Elise Mertens on Court 1.

Second seed Rybakina – who lifted the title at the All England club in 2024 when she fought back from a set down to beat Ons Jabeur – looked out of sorts throughout on her way to a 7-6, 6-1 hammering in one hour, 36 minutes.

Mertens, seeded 25, clinched victory with an ace to secure the Belgian's first victory against a top-10 player on grass and the wily 30-year-old has now matched her best singles run in the London major by reaching Round 4.

It was another bruising encounter for Russian-born Kazakhstani Rybakina at SW19 as she exited the tournament in the third round for second consecutive year after losing the final five games to reigning Wimbledon ​doubles ‌champion Mertens.

“I have no words, actually,” said Mertens, who now takes on 21st seed Marie Boukova after the Czech fought back from a set down to beat Russia's Liudmila Samsonova, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 in a three hour, 25-minute battle. “This is definitely one of the biggest wins of my career, especially here at Wimbledon.”

Qualifier Ashlyn Krueger celebrated American ​Independence ​Day with a comprehensive ⁠6-3, 6-2 victory over Ukraine's ⁠Daria Snigur.

There was no such joy for Krueger's countrywoman Emma Navarro, the 23rd seed, against another Ukrainian when she lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 to 12th seed Marta Kostyuk.

Meanwhile, hopes of seeing Serena Williams back in action at Wimbledon have been dashed when the 44-year-old pulled out of her planned doubles appearance with older sister Venus due to a knee injury.

The duo were scheduled to reunite on a Grand Slam court for the first time since 2022 on Saturday but the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion was not fit enough to play.

“I'm heart-broken to have to withdraw from doubles,” said Serena in an Instagram post. "Coming back to compete again has been a gift, and the opportunity to play alongside Venus once more meant the world to me.

“I did everything I could to be ready, but unfortunately my knee just isn't ready to compete.”

In the men's draw, fifth seed Alex de Minaur sealed a 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win over Zachary Svajda on Court 3 and the Australian will face ninth seed Flavio Cobolli or 19th seed Karen Khachanov for a place in the quarter-finals.