Wimbledon 2026: Top seeds Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka safely through to Round 3

Top seeds Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka both secured straight-set victories to seal their spots in Round 3 of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The men's world No 1 had endured a challenging opening match of his campaign after being taken to five sets by Miomir Kecmanovic to avoid a second early Grand Slam exit on the spin, following his second-round loss at Roland Garros.

And second-round opponent Nuno Borges would also prove a tricky customer with the Portuguese forcing Sinner into a tiebreak for both the opening sets.

But the defending champion, while being far from his vintage best, was rock-solid when it mattered eventually winner 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 to seal an Italian record 95th Grand Slam match win.

“I mean, we will have to wait and see,” said Sinner when asked after the match whether he is shaking off his rust on grass. “In the first match especially, I felt a lack of match time. I also felt like that today in a couple of moments.

I need to get back to the rhythm, but if you look at the scoreboard it was very close and matches like these help me a lot. Of course we aim to improve and get a little bit better.

“Tomorrow is a day off and yesterday I didn't do a lot because the first match was five sets and very long, but I'm looking forward to what's coming.”

Women's world No 1 Sabalenka looked to be coasting through her second-round match after battering McCartney Kessler in the opening set on Court 1.

But Sabalenka found her American opponent a tougher nut to crack in the second, with the four-time Grand Slam champion fighting back from 5-2 down – saving four set points – before finally coming out on top 6-1, 7-6.

“That was a true battle,” admitted Sabalenka, who has reached the last four at SW19 on three occasions. “I'm super happy I was able to stay in that second set, get in the tiebreak.

“Was truly great fight and level in that second set from her and she really tested me today. I'm really happy to pass the test.

“She played incredible, stayed super aggressive, it felt like whatever decision she made it would work her. Was really tough to handle that set. Once again, I'm glad to power through.”

Next up for Sabalenka will be former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko who produced a near-flawless showing to thrash Antonia Ruzic of Croatia 6-2, 6-0 as the Latvian triumphed in just 66 minutes.

“Grass is one of my favourite surfaces,” said Ostapenko. “I like interesting matches. Tennis is a big challenge in general, I don't think those other things are extra challenges … I just take it as another match. [Sabalenka's] a great player but I have to do what I have to do and focus more on myself.”

Naomi Osaka, another four-time Slam winner, breezed into Round 3 after an impressive 6-3, 6-2 win over unseeded Russian Anastasia Gasanova on Court 2.

It took Osaka just 67 minutes to seal the emphatic victory without facing a single break point and she has now matched her best result on the All England Club grass, having also previously reached the third round in 2017, 2018 and 2025.

“My current emotions are I'm just happy to win. She was playing amazing and I'm just happy I was able to do it in straight sets,” said the Japanese 14th seed, who has Australia's ​Daria Kasatkina next up.

“I felt pretty tight and she was dominating me in some rallies so I just want to tomorrow just practice some more.”

Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova powered past China's Zhang Shuai with the 2023 French Open finalist winning 6-3, 6-2 and will now take on Mananchaya Sawangkaew. The Thai qualifier knocked out Alycia Parks in straight sets having beaten 20th seed Maja Chwalinska on Monday.