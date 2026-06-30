Wimbledon 2026: Emotional Iga Swiatek made to fight for second-round spot

Last year's finalists Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova are both safely through to the second round of Wimbledon following victories at the All England Club on Tuesday.

Defending champion Swiatek, though, was visibly emotional following her win over against Taylor Townsend of the United States that included a 21-minute game in the deciding set.

The Polish former world No 1 appeared to be cruising after breaking Townsend's serve twice on the way to sealing the opener in half an hour.

But Swiatek's consistency deserted her in the second as 30-year-old Townsend – who has never been beyond Round 4 at a major – broke her opponent twice before clinching the set with a beautiful backhand drop ‌volley and an ⁠ace.

Swiatek's serve wobbled badly as she produced three double ​faults ‌in a marathon first game of ⁠the third set which included 10 ⁠deuces. But the 25-year-old regained her composure and, after the two women traded ​breaks, it was Swiatek who came out on top sealing the match 6-1, ⁠2-6, 6-3 with an ace.

▶

“Sometimes just serving the ball in might be a tough ask so this game for sure was about that and about believing that I can do it because it was long and many break points,” said six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek, who was in tears following the win over the world No 79.

“At the end I'm happy I kept my composure, I was listening to the box and they were supporting me a lot. I know I need to be solid and not look for winners or serves that would give me a point and play more safe to have a chance to play a rally.

“I'm happy in the end that this game went well because I think it was crucial and into the next one.”

For sixth seed Anisimova, in her first match back at SW19 since her double-bagel humbling by Swiatek on Centre Court last summer, there was an easy start to her tournament.

There was certainly no suggestion that the American might still be haunted by that nightmare 12 months ago – when she became the first woman in 114 years to fail to register a single game in a Wimbledon final – as Anisimova coasted to a 6-3, 6-2 win over qualifier Lina Gjorcheska.

Anisimova – who also beaten in the final of last year's US Open, albeit putting up a far better show in a 6-3, 7-6 loss to Aryna Sabalenka – needed just over an hour to beat history-maker Gjorcheska, who became the first player from North Macedonia to play in a Grand Slam main draw.

“It's not easy playing a qualifier who has had a few matches under her belt,” said Anisimova, who has struggled with a wrist injury in recent weeks. “I'm super excited to be back.

“When I got here I was filled with great memories and I'm trying to carry that vibe … trying to enjoy each day here.”

There were two other finalists in action on Tuesday with Jasmine Paolini (beaten by Barbora Krejcikova in 2024) and Karolina Pliskova (who lost to Ashleigh Barty three years earlier) securing passage to the next round, albeit in contrasting fashions.

Unseeded Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, powered to a first Wimbledon win since 2022 after powering past countrywoman Terezz Valentova 6-3, 6-4 in 75 minutes on Court 4.

Italy's Paolini was given a far sterner test by American qualifier Robin Montgomery before sealing her Round 2 spot despite being bageled in the opening set.

The 13th seed recovered to take the second before falling 4-2 down in the decider only to hit back again and complete a 0-6, 6-4, 7-5 victory on Court 12.

American 26th seed Madison Keys was also taken to three sets before the 2025 Australian Open champion came through 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 versus countrywoman Kayla Day.

In the men's draw, top-10 seeds Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fitz have all made it into Round 2, although Ben Shelton was become the biggest shock of exit in the men's draw so far.

Australian fifth seed de Minaur triumphed 7-6, 6-1, 6-0 over Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina while US sixth seed Fitz – a semi-finalist last year – defeated Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Fitz's countryman and fourth seed Shelton, meanwhile, slumped to a 6-4, 3-6, 6-7, 6-2, 7-6 defeat against Otto Virtanen of Finland.