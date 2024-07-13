Barbora Krejcikova holds off Jasmine Paolini fightback to win Wimbledon crown

Sport
Tennis
13 July, 2024
Krejcikova holds off Paolini fightback to win Wimbledon crown
Wimbledon: Alcaraz to face Djokovic in repeat of 2023 final
Paolini outlasts Vekic to reach first Wimbledon final
Djokovic into last four as 'devastated' De Minaur withdraws
A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza
Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?
Beyond the HeadlinesWhat do Turkey’s warming relations with Syria mean for refugees?
The complexities of delivering aid in Gaza
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui
Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism
Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space