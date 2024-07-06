Wimbledon 2024: Dream over for Ons Jabeur as Iga Swiatek falls to shock defeat

Tunisian 10th seed loses in straight-sets to Elina Svitolina while world No 1 is beaten by Yulia Putintseva

Ons Jabeur after her third-round defeat against Elina Svitolina on June 6, 2024. Reuters

Ons Jabeur after her third-round defeat against Elina Svitolina on June 6, 2024. Reuters

The National author image
The National
Jul 06, 2024
Wimbledon 2024Ons JabeurIga Swiatek
Weekend
More from the national