Vietnam Airlines flight in two-hour drama amid botched take-off

A ⁠Vietnam Airlines flight sparked drama at Munich airport when it overran the runway, clipped its tail on take-off, then spent 90 minutes circling the area to burn off fuel.

The Boeing 787's pilots eventually managed to land at the same airport, with the plane's tyres apparently shredding as it successfully touched down.

The incident unfolded on Saturday afternoon, sparking the closure of one of the two runways, according to eyewitness footage and reports from the scene.

Footage captured much of the incident, including the Hanoi-bound jet taking off with a large cloud of dust trailing behind it as it ran out of runway on take-off.

Vietnam Airlines said the flight had returned to its departure airport due to a "technical issue". It did not provide further details.

The plane, after landing, was unable to taxi off the runway under its own power and remained stranded, Munich Airport said. This in turn forced the closure of ​the north runway and a ‌rerouting of air traffic.

The flight crew had followed all required procedures, according to Vietnam Airlines. "The passengers and cabin ⁠crew members are safe," the airline said, adding that it was co-ordinating with the relevant authorities and parties to inspect the aircraft.

Further updates will be provided as soon as the inspection results and specific operational plans are available.