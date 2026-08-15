UAE to defend Strait of Hormuz rights after attack on Adnoc vessel, Dr Gargash says

The UAE will protect its right to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz while pursuing diplomacy, after an Adnoc ship came under attack in the waterway, said Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed.

Dr Gargash said repeated attacks on Adnoc tankers would not deter the country from pursuing what he described as a “balanced and rational” policy based on deterrence, diplomacy and adherence to international law. The latest attack occurred on August 14.

“We will safeguard our rights to freedom of navigation and use of the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law and will defend our sovereignty and interests, while continuing the path of dialogue and giving priority to diplomatic options,” Dr Gargash said in a post on X.

He called for greater Gulf unity and said the UAE would push to strengthen a common regional position. He said that was a "key pillar for protecting the region's security and the interests of its countries in this ongoing crisis".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also released a statement to emphasise that the attack constituted a flagrant breach of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation. The ministry also condemned attacks on commercial vessels and the obstruction of international maritime routes.

The UAE further stressed the need for Iran to halt its unprovoked attacks and ensure the complete and unconditional reopening of the strait, state news agency Wam reported.

Adnoc said one of its vessels came under attack while transiting the strait on August 14. No injuries were reported and the situation was brought under control, Wam said.

The incident was the latest in a series of attacks involving Adnoc-linked ships in the waterway. The UAE has previously said Iran launched attacks on its vessels.