Adnoc says attacks in Strait of Hormuz significantly affecting operations

Abu Dhabi's Adnoc has said it is facing a "significant" impact on operations due to the regional war, but it will continue to prioritise the safety of its manpower and assets.

Missile and drone attacks have hit 15 Adnoc vessels in the Strait of Hormuz – including three this week – resulting in 20 injuries and one death, the company said in statement on Friday.

The UAE oil and gas exporter however stressed that it will remain "firmly focused on meeting customer requirements despite an exceptionally challenging environment".

Amid its war with the US, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war was the route for about a fifth of the world's energy exports. The situation has been compounded by Yemen's Tehran-supported Houthi rebels, who began attacks on Saudi-linked assets in the Red Sea.

"Adnoc is taking all necessary measures to protect our people, assets and operations, and meet our customer requirements as much as possible," the company said.

"Freedom of navigation and the safe, uninterrupted passage of commercial shipping through international waterways must be respected and protected without threat, harassment or attack."

Adnoc is one of the pillars of the UAE economy and plays a key role in powering industries around the world

It continues to experience strong demand for its crude grades and remains focused on providing energy supplies to customers around the world, supported by its trading, shipping and logistics capabilities, despite the geopolitical disturbances.

The disruption has also not prevented Adnoc from boosting its portfolio. Last month, it announced $6.2 billion of investments to develop the Umm Shaif gas cap project in Abu Dhabi amid higher global demand for low-carbon energy, in a boost to its gas strategy. In late June, Adnoc issued tenders for engineering work on the gas cap of Bab, one of its major onshore fields.

In May, the company said it would award project contracts worth Dh200 billion over the next three years, accelerating a construction push across upstream and downstream operations.

They follow the approval of Adnoc's board of capital investments worth Dh551 billion ($150 billion) for 2026–2030 to maintain the company's growth and operations.