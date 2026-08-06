Dh19 million in fines and 9,400 numbers disconnected for cold-calling violations

If you have received a call from an unknown number that turned out to be telemarketing, spam or simply unwanted, you are not alone.

The UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority has announced that it has issued fines totalling more than Dh19 million ($5.17 million) and 9,433 numbers have been disconnected for misuse since the launch of a clampdown on telemarketers in August 2024.

The rules implemented two years ago made telemarketing permits mandatory and restricted such calls to between 9am and 6pm. Telemarketers are also barred from making follow-up calls on the same day if a consumer has declined or ended a call.

Companies face fines of up to Dh50,000 and the suspension of phone services for up to 12 months for repeat offences.

Report offenders

Personal phone numbers should not be used for telemarketing or promotional activities, the TDRA has been reminding callers in social media posts.

The regulations allow the use of automated systems for telemarketing, provided the consumer is asked for consent at the start of the call.

Residents are urged to report violations. Figures shared by the authority showed that 92,748 numbers were reported and 3,301 violations detected since the rules were introduced following Cabinet Resolutions 56 and 57.

Stay private

The TDRA has made it easier to keep phone numbers private and receive fewer unwanted calls through a dedicated registry.

People can add their phone numbers to the Do Not Call Registry by sending a text message to 2211 with the letters DNCR. This will opt them out of authorised telemarketing campaigns.

Recipients of unwanted spam calls can report the number to the TDRA. To report a violation, the caller's number should be sent to 2211 in the following format: 05XXXXXXXX.