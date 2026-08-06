Communication with Iranian supreme leader 'very difficult', Pezeshkian says

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said communication with supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of his predecessor Ali Khamenei, is “very difficult”, in an interview broadcast on state television.

“Now the existence of our new and dear leader is a very great source of strength for us so that we can continue this path, although communication with him is now very difficult,” Mr Pezeshkian said.

Mr Pezeshkian made the comments while discussing the death of Ali Khamenei and the transition of power.

Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since being named Iran’s supreme leader, with state media yet to show him carrying out official duties or address questions over his condition. His absence has fuelled speculation over his health and ability to assume the public role traditionally associated with Iran’s top authority.

Reports have said he was badly wounded in US and Israeli strikes on the opening day of the war, though Iranian authorities have not publicly confirmed details of any injuries.

Mr Pezeshkian said the new leader had reviewed major decisions and accepted expert recommendations, rejecting reports internal divisions had emerged over government decisions.

“He accepted the expert opinion and made decisions based on expert assessments,” Mr Pezeshkian said.

He defended Mojtaba Khamenei, saying public portrayals of him did not match the figure he had encountered in private meetings.

“The person I saw was exceptional in terms of ethics, logic and humility,” Mr Pezeshkian said. He added that he believed frank discussions would help reach greater understanding.

Mojtaba Khamenei is believed to have been disfigured in the attack that killed his father. His limited public presence has drawn scrutiny as Iran navigates the aftermath of the war and the transition following the death of his father and predecessor.

The lack of public appearances has also raised questions over how he is managing the responsibilities of supreme leader and whether senior officials are acting on his direct instructions.