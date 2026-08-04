More than 800 arrested in UAE-led operation to tackle environmental crime in Amazon basin

The UAE has led a major international operation against environmental crime in the Amazon basin, with 839 suspects arrested and assets valued at more than $280 million seized in 17 days.

The arrests were carried out under the UAE's Law Enforcement for Climate programme, which was launched at the Cop28 summit in Dubai in partnership with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

As part of the programme, the UAE-led Operation Green Shield 2026 began in July in collaboration with Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia and Brazil. It was one of the largest co-ordinated security operations to tackle environmental crimes in the region.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia and Brazil. Photo: Ministry of Interior UAE Show caption: The operation was conducted in collaboration with Colombia, …

The seized material included equipment and assets connected to illegal activity affecting the environmental well-being of the Amazon basin.

The results were announced by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. He said the operation demonstrated the UAE's ability to turn international initiatives into high-impact, tangible operations, while building a more effective global model to combat cross-border environmental crime.

A similar effort in the Amazon in 2025 led to 94 arrests and the seizure of assets valued at more than $64 million over two weeks

The UAE has sharpened its focus on climate action in recent years. In May last year, the UAE issued a law to establish a legal framework for climate resilience and accountability for greenhouse gas emissions.

An initiative launched by the Zayed Sustainability Prize has established solar-powered health centres in India. Photo: Wam Show caption: An initiative launched by the Zayed Sustainability Prize has…

Meanwhile, the Zayed Sustainability Prize, now in its 18th year, received a record number of submissions in 2026. The multimillion-dollar award fund recognises efforts to address climate change, expand access to healthcare services and strengthen food and water security around the world.

It has attracted 10,233 entries from 177 countries this year, marking a 32 per cent increase on the previous awards cycle. The prize honours organisations focused on projects in the categories of climate action, health, food, energy, water and global high schools.

History made

At Cop28, hosted by Dubai in 2023, the historic UAE Consensus was agreed to. The agreement calls for the “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner … so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science".

President Sheikh Mohamed said at the time that the climate change conference provided “significant results” and vowed to push ahead in search of a “more sustainable future for our planet”.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also hailed the success of the summit. “The conference has set new standards in climate action and solidified the UAE's position as a key player in building a sustainable future for the planet,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 president, said the consensus was a “historic agreement” but it was only as good as its “implementation”.

“We are what we do, not what we say,” he added. “We must take the steps necessary to turn this agreement into tangible action.”