UAE launches Dh11.5 million Water Aid initiative to offer workers respite from summer heat

The UAE has launched an Dh11.5 million ($3.1 million) action plan to expand access to drinking water and shaded areas for outdoor workers during the intense summer heat.

The Water Aid initiative, led by the Emirates Red Crescent, aims to tackle the effects of hot weather in the UAE and overseas. Temperatures frequently exceed 40°C across the Emirates during the summer, highlighting the need to help people stay hydrated and protected against the sun.

The campaign aims to provide sunshades for workers, insulated water containers and water coolers at public transport stations in the UAE. Water coolers at mosques across the country will also be maintained under a partnership with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat.

Elsewhere in the world, the project will enable the installation of water storage tanks and water distribution networks in areas most in need.

Ahmed Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the ERC, said the project was established in line with the organisation's humanitarian goals and reflected a commitment to protecting people's health and curbing the impact of extreme weather.

He said the ERC was working to attract more partners to expand the reach of the initiative and increase the number of beneficiaries in the UAE and abroad, amid rising global temperatures driven by climate change. He added that the strategy would help to create new water sources in countries facing acute shortages and called on donors and philanthropists to support what he described as one of the most important forms of charitable work.

Summer support

Workers in Dubai receive water and frozen treats from an Al Freej Fridge van. Photo: Mohammed bin Rashid Maktoum Global Initiatives / Ferjan Dubai Info

UAE authorities have taken significant steps to protect workers in the summer months. Outdoor workers receive a mandatory midday break, with the initiative this year beginning on June 15 and running until September 15, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said. The break, introduced in 2004, prohibits work from taking place under direct sunlight and in open spaces between 12.30pm and 3pm.

Meanwhile, Al Freej Fridge campaign, launched this month by Ferjan Dubai and supported by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, aims to supply two million bottles of cold water, juice and ice cream to workers.

Four refrigerated vans with Emirati volunteers will distribute supplies to across workers' accommodation and worksites across the city until September 3. The supplies are also to be given to workers from cleaning, landscaping and gardening companies, as well as delivery riders.

More than 200 Emirati volunteers, double the number to take part last year, are working in two shifts to hand out supplies. The initiative began in 2024 – with one million drinks distributed in its first year.

The programme is run in collaboration with the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) and the UAE Food Bank. Suqia UAE provides cold bottled water and the UAE Food Bank provides access to refrigerated warehouses for the storage of water and frozen food.

Meanwhile, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has built about 40 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders. Each site features water dispensers and mobile phone charging stations, and can accommodate about 10 riders.

Bolstering water security

The UAE is also committed to strengthening broader efforts to improve water security around the world.

The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative was established in 2024 to address global water scarcity by championing the use of water-efficient agriculture and advanced technology.

The UN Water Conference is to be held in Abu Dhabi from December 8 to 10, bringing together member states, civil society and the private sector and encouraging action on major issues including access, co-operation and financing. The major gathering is to take place as rising populations, urbanisation and climate change around the world increase pressure on freshwater supplies.