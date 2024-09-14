UAE's midday break for outdoor workers ends on Sunday, recording 51 violations

The UAE's mandatory <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2023/08/17/uae-summer-heat-workers-employers-health/" target="_blank">midday break</a> for people working outdoors during the summer months will come to an end on Sunday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed. The annual initiative, which was introduced in 2004, offers employees respite from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/environment/2023/07/05/why-is-it-so-hot-in-dubai-and-abu-dhabi-uae-humidity-explained/" target="_blank">scorching sun</a> during the warmest months of the year. The ministry said 51 violations had been uncovered as a result of 134,000 inspections, down from 96 the previous year. Daytime temperatures in the UAE often reach the mid-40s during the summer, peaking nearer to 50 degrees. The mandatory midday break came into force on June 15. Employers are prohibited from making staff work outdoors from 12.30pm until 3pm during the three-month period. During this time, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/07/uae-to-open-6000-rest-stations-for-delivery-riders/" target="_blank">6,000 rest stations</a> were installed for delivery service workers to use during the midday break hours. "Commitment from private companies in the UAE has gone beyond merely implementing regulations, with establishments launching their own initiatives to mitigate the risk of heat stress for their workers," said Mohsin Al Nassi, assistant undersecretary for inspection affairs at the ministry. The midday break initiative also means companies and employers must offer shaded areas for workers during the break, as well as provide water and hydration supplements, such as electrolytes, and first aid equipment.