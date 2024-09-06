High-tech drones fitted with water tanks to battle building fires in Sharjah

Firefighting <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/04/12/how-sharjah-police-use-drones-to-save-lives-in-the-course-of-duty/" target="_blank">drones</a> equipped with water tanks are set to take to the skies of Sharjah to help extinguish high-rise building blazes from next year. Sharjah Civil Defence said the use of the advanced technology – due to be introduced in the first three months of 2025 – will help reduce response times and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/11/01/fire-hazard-cladding-removed-from-first-sharjah-building-in-dh100m-safety-drive/" target="_blank">boost safety</a> in critical emergencies where every second counts. The UAE-based Drone First Building Services company has been working with the authority to ensure the unmanned aerial vehicles are ready for lift-off. A prototype was put through its paces in a test mission on Wednesday. “We successfully tested the drone, and it passed the test with flying colours,” Brig Sami Al Naqbi, director general of Sharjah Civil Defence, told <i>The National.</i> The drone soared to a height of 150 metres – equivalent to 40 floors – in just 18 seconds. It was able to spray water up to 15 metres from its 5,000-litre tank. “When more water is needed, the drone can be supplied from a ground-based water tank connected to the drone through a hose,” Brig Al Naqbi added. Fitted with sophisticated sensors, the flying firefighters can help officers on the ground to identify the source and intensity of the heat, especially in large areas. “It will provide us with immediate information about the source of the fire, the concentration of the flames, and their heat levels, enabling us to take the necessary actions much faster,” said Brig Al Naqbi. “This will significantly contribute to reducing the severity of fire incidents, ensuring the safety of everyone involved.” One of the new technology’s biggest benefits is reducing response times. The sooner emergency teams can arrive at an incident, the greater chance they have of controlling fires and potentially saving lives. “Fire trucks can face delays in traffic, especially given their size and the equipment they carry,” said Brig Al Naqbi. “Add to that the time it takes firefighters to prepare the ladder which is about 30 minutes.” In contrast, the drone can be transported in a small vehicle and launched directly to the site. Brig Al Naqbi said the drones are still undergoing refinements to further improve their performance. “The drone is fully operational, but we are working on improving certain details, such as the diameter of the water hose, using fire-extinguishing powder and increasing water pressure. “We’re also exploring the possibility of increasing the drone’s height limit from 40 floors to 60 or 70 floors to make it even more efficient in high-rise fires.” Two drones will initially be deployed, with more to be added as required. “The drone, weighing 27 kilograms, can be powered either by battery or electricity and can operate for 12 hours on a single charge,” the senior officer said. Its also equipped with lights, sensors, and an emergency parachute system that deploys if the drone malfunctions, preventing it from crashing to the ground. Brig Al Naqbi said the drone’s efficiency in reaching greater heights far surpasses the current 60-metre limit of the authority’s firefighting ladder, which costs about Dh5.5 million. “This confirms that investing in drones is not only a more efficient approach to firefighting but also cost-effective,” he said. Reflecting on a previous incident, Brig Al Naqbi shared an example of how drone technology would have made a significant difference. “For instance, if drones had been used during the fire at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/fire-engulfs-sharjah-s-abbco-tower-in-pictures-1.1015650" target="_blank">Abbco Tower in Sharjah</a> four years ago, we could have contained the fire within one hour instead of nearly six hours,” he said. “This technology would have allowed us to better and faster protect lives and reduce the damage to property.” “We need to move beyond traditional methods and embrace the current advancements that give us high-precision data,” said Brig Al Naqbi. Mohamad Ghaith Jeratly, chief executive of Drone First Building Services, which is supplying the firefighting drones and working on the upgrades, said, “Sharjah Civil Defence's vision to utilise drones in firefighting is truly forward-thinking. “Since partnering with them two months ago, we’ve been customising the drones based on their feedback to meet the unique needs of high-rise fires in the emirate. “Our team is focused on refining the drones’ capabilities to ensure they not only meet but exceed Sharjah Civil Defence’s expectations. “This includes adding features such as automated evacuation sound alerts and enhanced water pumping mechanisms to ensure the drones remain at the forefront of firefighting technology.” Sharjah resident Yara Elbanna, 45, recalled a frightening incident when she had to evacuate her building due to a fire. “I had to descend 20 floors of Al Hilal Tower on Al Ittihad Road while carrying my young son,” said Ms Elbanna. She suffered intense pain in her legs for three days after the evacuation, particularly because she suffers from arthritis in her knees. Speaking about the potential use of drones in firefighting, Ms Elbanna said the technology can be hugely beneficial. “If a drone had been able to accurately locate the fire and assess its severity, civil defence teams could have decided whether it was necessary to evacuate the building or not. “This would have saved me from descending those 20 floors. While I managed to make the descent, there are many others – children, the elderly, or people with disabilities – who may not be able to evacuate such a tall building.”