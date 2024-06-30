Tenants flee Sharjah apartment block fire

Residents abandoned their Sharjah apartment block on Sunday after a fire swept through the 12-storey building.

The blaze is understood to have broke out at about 1pm on the fifth floor of the building, before spreading to upper levels.

The tower is in Al Majaz 2 neighbourhood, near Jamal Abdul Naser street.

Sharjah Civil Defence crews were joined by police and ambulance at the scene.

“We heard alarms and saw smoke from an apartment in the upper floors. People were running outside the building in panic. Police patrols and firefighters came quickly,” said a worker in a cafeteria near the building.

“The alarm went on around 1pm.”

It is not yet known if there were any casualties as a result of the fire, the cause of which is still to be determined.

Authorities have been contacted for comment.