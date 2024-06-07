UAE to open 6,000 rest stations for delivery riders

Delivery riders will have access to 6,000 rest stations across the UAE when the annual three-month midday break comes into effect on June 15.

Making the announcement, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said riders will be given interactive maps to help them locate the stations.

The initiative, in its second year, marks a collaboration between government entities and private sector companies to provide delivery riders with a "safe working environment".

It also marks a huge increase in the number of rest stations from just 356 in 2023.

While only delivery companies like Talabat, Deliveroo, Noon, and Careem were part of the initiative last year, this time restaurants, cloud kitchens, shopping malls and retail outlets have also come forward to offer rest areas.

The Ministry highlighted the "unique nature" of the "delivery services," acknowledging that riders are constantly on the move due to the nature of the job and need access to rest areas across the country so they can take their midday break.

The nationwide midday break bans outdoor work between 12:30pm and 3pm. It is part of efforts by the government to protect workers from the scorching heat during the summer.

Under the rule, employers must provide parasols and shaded areas to protect workers from direct sunlight, adequate cooling devices, sufficient drinking water, and first aid kits at job sites.

The ministry urged the public to report any breaches of the midday break by calling 600 590 000.