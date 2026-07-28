Manchester United quiz 2026/27: Michael Carrick, Champions League and more

The Premier League season will begin next month after a summer dominated by the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Manchester United fans will be optimistic having turned over a new leaf under the leadership of manager Michael Carrick, who arrived in early January, replacing Ruben Amorim. They moved from seventh in the Premier League table to third in 16 games.

That meant United secured Uefa Champions League qualification for the first time since 2023. They moved swiftly to hand Carrick a permanent contract.

United fans will be be hoping the improvement continues, with reinforcements in the form of Andrey ​Santos and ​Youri ​Tielemans already brought in.

As we wait for the 2026/27 campaign to start, here is a pre-season quiz about all things United.