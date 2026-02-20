Manchester United quiz - Everton, Bruno Fernandes and more

It has been a largely positive 2026 for Manchester United under interim manager Michael Carrick.

Former United midfielder Carrick was brought in to steady the ship, at least until the end of the season, after Ruben Amorim was unceremoniously sacked in early January.

Since then, United seem to have turned a corner. Carrick enjoyed a dream start as United beat Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford and followed that up with a 3-2 triumph over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Four wins and a draw in Carrick's first five games in charge have seen United climb into the top four, with hopes of a strong finish to the season and access to more competitions next season - something that was sorely missed this term.

