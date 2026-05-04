Matheus Cunha on life at Man United, qualifying for the Champions League and plans to keep on surfing

Matheus Cunha has enjoyed a positive first season at Manchester United since his £62.5 million move from Wolverhampton Wanderers in June 2025.

The 21-time Brazil international, who is set to play in the World Cup with his country this summer, has played in 31 of United’s 35 Premier League games, scoring nine and making four assists. Eight of those goals have come against teams in the top half of the table.

As his departing compatriot Casemiro points out, Cunha is in his first season at a huge club, one which could be considered a season of adaptation. He looked firmly adapted as he put United ahead after six minutes against their greatest rivals and reigning English champions Liverpool on Sunday at Old Trafford, a 3-2 win which confirmed that United will return to Uefa Champions League football next season.

After the game, Cunha spoke to journalists including the The National in the mixed zone beneath the Stretford End, just after delighted fans had filtered out after another home win.

Q: There were some fantastic scenes at the end there. What did that feel like, a return to the Champions League as well?

A: You know, it's one of the biggest privileges to play in it for this club and we know the goal of the season is to be there. I think the Champions League without this club is not the same competition, and this club without the Champions League is not the same. There were a lot of doubts about how the club would come back. I'm so happy to be part of this.

Another goal from the edge of box, is this a technique you work on?

I think to score from outside of the box is more technique and I’ve worked so hard to do it too. I feel like my football has missed this kind of thing a little. If I have the quality, I'll keep improving. I'll be so happy to do that.

Michael Carrick has made a wonderful impact since coming into the club. Would you like him to stay for next season?

Yeah, honestly, I think if we need to say so. But I don't think it's in my hands. But what he did - he's full of confidence in this group of players. And look, I sat on the bench with him. But how he teaches everyone is amazing. I think he has known the magic like in the [Alex] Ferguson times that he’s come and brought to us. Teaching us how it was. Then he did this, it's amazing, he's a pleasure to work for, and then of course I think he deserves it.

Previous slide Next slide Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United after scoring his team's third goal against Liverpool at Old Trafford. Getty Images Info

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo and Matheus Cunha vie for the ball with Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong. AFP Info

Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire celebrate Manchester United's win over Liverpool at Old Trafford. AFP Info

Benjamin Sesko scores United's second goal on Sunday. EPA Info

Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko celebrates scoring his side's second goal at Old Trafford. PA Info

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha after scoring the opener. PA Info

Matheus Cunha scores the first goal against Liverpool at Old Trafford. AFP Info

Cody Gakpo with teammates after scoring against Manchester United. Getty Images Info















Carrick said after the Brentford game that the Champions League is a big step but the players shouldn't stop there. They should have ambitions that are higher than that. Do you feel like this is only just the start of where this club could go?

Of course. I think these kinds of clubs need to be in the Champions League, but not only the Champions League, we need to fight for the titles. This is the first step, and of course, I think we could come on much stronger for next season.

You've got a good record in these big games, scoring against Chelsea, against Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool …

One hundred per cent. I think these kind of games are a dream to play and then score. My friends joke with me every single time about these kinds of games ... But yeah, I feel like I'm so happy to be part of these games as an important player.

How much will this team miss your compatriot, Casimiro?

It's so easy to talk about that. I play with him in the national team also and know how important he is. With me he’s an amazing guy. He shows outside the pitch this kind of strong part of him, and he's so lovely, he is so friendly, and then he teaches me. To have this guy in the dressing room is a privilege. We don't know in the end how it is with his contract, and then of course everyone hopes there's a little bit more [that Casemiro stays].

Manchester United's Matheus Cunha, left, has lauded the impact of teammate Casemiro, who will leave the club at the end of the season. PA Info

Really?

Of course, of course. I know it's harder than we talked about, but yeah, in the end, you never know.

Can we just ask you about Bruno Fernandes? What's he like to play with and how much do you hope he can break the assists record and make history?

Wow. I think now after the Champions League qualification we'll work a little bit harder for him. Can he break this record [20 assists in a Premier League season; Fernandes ic currently on 19]? I feel like he deserves so much. He helps everyone. I think he's a beautiful captain for the club. He passed through hard moments, and he deserves to have these beautiful moments. What a player, what a guy. He deserves the player of the year. And yeah, I hope we can help him get this award also.

Bruno Fernandes has recorded 19 Premier League assists in 2025/26. Getty Images Info

How do you assess your first campaign at United? How difficult is it to adapt to a club this size?

I feel like football is reflecting life. Of course, I have hard moments and everyone needs to be strong. We need to wait for the good moments and then work so hard. I feel that it's only the start of the journey. But so many things to learn, so many things to continue on and I also have to help the team to achieve, my own level that I want to achieve in particular and of course help the group to achieve together.

An important question. Can we ask about the surf lessons?

I think that's helped me so much! Now I've improved a little bit in my celebration. My friends in Brazil every time say, ‘You need to paddle a little more to surf’. You cannot only surf, you must paddle. And stand up on the surfboard and I say, ‘OK, guys, I'll try to improve something’. But yeah, I think it's part of my life. And to bring this into football and show everyone how happy I am to play football and surf. I think these kinds of things, I must do it.