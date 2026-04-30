Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative announces finalists for agriculture challenge

The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative on Thursday announced the six teams advancing to the final stage of Al Miyah Challenge for Agriculture.

It assesses innovations created by each team to advance water-efficient agriculture, both indoor and outdoor.

The final six teams have been whittled down from an original pool of 846 from 54 countries, state news agency Wam reported.

The teams will now move into the real-world testing phase of the challenge, where their respective technology will be evaluated through indoor and outdoor agricultural trials in the UAE.

What is the prize?

The challenge offers a prize of Dh8 million ($2.18 million), with the winner and runners-up expected to be announced by the end of the year.

The challenge seeks solutions ready for field application in the UAE, with the potential for scale across water-scarce regions.

Trials will be conducted at Silal’s Innovation Oasis research and development plant in Al Ain, dedicated to advancing the UAE’s agri-food sector.

Who are the teams?

UAE-based Creta uses stable underground temperatures to cool incoming air through subsurface pipes, reducing the need for water for cooling in controlled environments.

UAE-based Raincatcher enhances root-zone moisture retention, enabling soils to retain water for longer.

Egypt’s Agri-vit is a bio-fertiliser that strengthens plants to better withstand heat and salinity while reducing water requirements.

Brazil’s Krilltech uses nanotechnology through a natural bio-stimulant to improve crop resilience and water-use efficiency.

Argentina’s M4Life has developed customised microbial solutions that enhance plant water uptake, helping crops better tolerate drought and salinity.

India’s EF Polymer turns fruit waste into a natural soil additive that enables crops to thrive with less water in desert conditions.

What is the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative?

After the Emirates had called for a decisive and co-ordinated international response to the urgent threat of global water scarcity The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative was launched in 2024.

It is dedicated to addressing global water scarcity by enabling the development and application of breakthrough technology, raising the importance of water scarcity on the international agenda.