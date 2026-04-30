Abu Dhabi’s oil breakaway from Opec in charts

The United Arab Emirates' decision to leave OPEC marks one of the most significant shifts in global oil politics in years.

For nearly six decades, the UAE was a key member of the producer group, helping shape supply decisions through oil booms, price crashes, wars and recessions. However, there has been a longer-term tension building: Abu Dhabi's growing ability to produce more oil, and the production quotas that increasingly limited it.

A widening gap

At the centre of the story is a widening gap between what the UAE could produce and what Opec allowed it to pump. The UAE’s target is to reach a production capacity of 5 million bpd by 2027, brought forward from the earlier 2030 timeline. Production capacity is the maximum amount of oil a country can produce on a given day.

As part of the Opec+ supergroup, which limited its quota to 3.4 million bpd, the UAE was pumping close to 30 per cent below what it was capable of.

Why it matters

The UAE’s exit matters because it was not a peripheral member. It has consistently ranked among OPEC’s larger producers, alongside countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran. Its departure removes both production capacity and political weight from the group, especially as one of the oldest members.

Why now?

Timing is everything in oil markets. The move comes after a period of frequent volatility.

The UAE reconsidered its commitment to the group following the Iran war, which led to one of the biggest supply shocks in history. Iran’s blockade of Hormuz and its strikes against Gulf energy infrastructure led to the collapse of around 8 million bpd of Opec supply in March alone, and with an estimated 12 million bpd of production in the region currently shut in, according to Kpler.

The UAE’s output nearly halved in March. Abu Dhabi’s output slumped 45 per cent to 1.89 million bpd, according to Opec’s secondary sources.

Once outside OPEC, the UAE would have greater freedom to respond quickly to market conditions, customer demand and strategic opportunities in Asia and beyond. It would also align with Abu Dhabi’s broader economic approach, which has increasingly focused on diversification, speed and strategic autonomy.

What this means for OPEC?

OPEC+ is sitting on a substantial cushion of unused oil production capacity, but it is heavily concentrated in the hands of one country. Saudi Arabia alone accounts for nearly 4.9 million barrels per day of spare capacity.

The IEA reports a total sustainable capacity of 48 million barrels per day against March output of just 35.24 million barrels per day. That gap of nearly 13 million barrels per day reflects in part the deep production cuts the group has maintained since 2022 to support prices. Beyond Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq and Kuwait each hold meaningful spare capacity, underlining the Gulf's continued dominance of the global oil supply buffer.