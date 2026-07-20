UAE water tech start-up's young innovators graduate from programme

Manhat, a UAE-based water technology start-up, is celebrating the conclusion of its first Young Water Innovators' Programme.

Fifteen pupils from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah made up the first cohort of the initiative, which sought to inspire UAE pupils to learn more about sustainability and water innovation projects.

"Over the course of the programme, approximately 407 litres of household wastewater were successfully collected," Manhat said in a recently released impact report.

"Using Manhat’s patented natural water distillation technology, 70 litres of freshwater were generated with zero electricity consumption, highlighting the sustainability and efficiency of the solution."

Manhat, founded by Saeed Alhassan, who is also an engineering professor at Khalifa University, made news in 2022 with the invention of a device that generates freshwater from brine without using electricity, addressing a major hurdle as Gulf countries explore ways to ensure water and food security.

The company has been fine-tuning its prototypes and studying other possible water solutions.

In a video posted to Manhat's LinkedIn page, co-founder Vishnu Pillai reflected on the young innovators' programme.

"This really empowered students with a passion for sustainability, deep-tech innovation and also water stewardship," Mr Pillai said.

Mr Alhassan, Manhat's chief executive, said he was looking forward to the programme's next edition and is already thinking of ways to enhance it.

"We're looking forward to engaging more students because they are going to be the bearer of responsibility for securing our water future," he said.

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Water technology solutions are of particular importance in the Middle East, and climate change is expected to put more strain on water resources in the region.

The UAE has prioritised water security through several public and private endeavours.

Manhat founder Saeed Alhassan, with Rahma Ali at the release of Manhat's impact report. Info

Manhat's impact report said the company's youth programme allowed pupils to see how water security could create positive breakthroughs for communities.