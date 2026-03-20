UAE water-focused tech start-up wants students to 'explore solutions to global challenges'

UAE start-up Manhat will mark World Water Day by celebrating its new Young Water Innovators Programme.

The goal of the programme, according to Manhat, is to inspire UAE students to learn more about sustainability and water innovation projects.

Manhat's initial programme cohort includes 15 students from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Through its Youth Water Innovators Programme, Manhat provides students with the company's zero-electricity water devices, which demonstrate the start-up's patented natural water distillation technology. Info

"Through their participation, students gain practical exposure to water recycling, sustainable agriculture, and climate-conscious innovation, while also developing teamwork and collaboration skills," said Manhat founder Saeed Alhassan, who is also an engineering professor.

Mr Alhassan's water technology company first made headlines in 2022 with the creation of a device that generates fresh water from the ocean without using electricity, addressing a major hurdle as Gulf countries explore ways to ensure water and food security.

“Water basically evaporates from the bottom side,” Mr Alhassan told The National in a previous interview.

“And then it goes up and it fills this sphere, and when the night comes and the temperature drops, then the water condenses inside and gets collected in this reservoir here.”

Manhat has been fine-tuning its prototypes and also studying other possible water solutions.

The start-up filed patents for floating farm technology that integrates Manhat devices that allow for the production of food even if sea levels continue to rise as a result of climate change.

Manhat has filed patents for floating farm solutions that integrate the company's devices, enabling the production of food even if sea levels continue to rise as a result of climate change. Info

Co-founder Vishnu Pillai says Manhat's inaugural programme has focused on nurturing curiosity, critical thinking and environmental responsibility.

"We believe innovation can start at any age," he said.

"When students begin exploring solutions to global challenges such as water scarcity and food security, we are investing in the future generation of innovators.”

The Middle East is a region with severe water scarcity, with per capita availability set to drop below 500 cubic metres annually.

Climate change is expected to put additional strain on water resources in the region as well.

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The UAE, however, has several endeavours both in the private and public sector aimed at blunting the impact of water scarcity.

Recent advancements have included producing water from air. Researchers at Khalifa University have spent several years in attempting to transform this concept into practical reality, developing solar-powered water generators that offer a sustainable solution to the Middle East's lack of rain.

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The technology, powered by solar panels, extracts water vapour from the air, in a significant reduction in the cost and environmental impact of traditional water-sourcing methods.

In 2024, A1RWATER, a UAE-based water innovation company, announced plans to open an air-to-water bottling facility in Dubai.

The company makes atmospheric water generators that collect drinkable water from air humidity.

It also uses sustainable bottling techniques and packaging technologies that minimise emissions.

World Water Day will be observed on Sunday, March 22.